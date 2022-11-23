Clemson pro-life group faces harassment in lead up to Kristan Hawkins event

According to screenshots obtained by Campus Reform, Students for Life members at Clemson University in South Carolina faced harassment after advertising a Nov. 16 pro-life event featuring Kristian Hawkins.

The images appear to show pro-abortion students posting on the social media platform Yik Yak, sending messages such as “someone go harass the pro-lifers in the horseshoe,” “f**k the make the abortion illegal again people. Just leave,” and “give us the deets so we can crash the party.”

Tigers for Life encouraged all students to attend the event. According to their EventBrite page, Tigers for Life stated, “Regardless of your stance on abortion, come share what you believe.”

Campus Reform spoke with Alivia Talley, president of Tigers for Life, about her experience.

“I filed an official report with our campus police last week regarding the verbal threats and posts that were made on yik yak. After a student approached me and threatened to slam my face in the concrete, I knew myself and Tigers for Life members needed security. So far, they have been supportive and told me to alert them with any more threats of violence,” Talley elaborated.

Campus Reform also spoke with Kelsey Smith, Vice President of Tigers for Life.

“We wanted to host Kristan Hawkins this semester in hopes of sparking a discussion on campus on the topic of abortion, which is especially important in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health this summer,” she relayed.

Smith went on to emphasize her hopes to “further discuss on campus how we as a school and as individuals can support pregnant and parenting students at Clemson.”

Campus Reform contacted Clemson University and CU Police for comment and will update accordingly.