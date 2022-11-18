University celebrates Transgender Day of Remembrance

The State University of New York, Brockport (SUNY Brockport) will honor Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20.

Transgender Day of Remembrance “honors the memory of those whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.”

It was preceded by Transgender Awareness Week, which was scheduled Nov. 13-19 “to help raise visibility for transgender people and address issues the community faces,” its website stated.

During the week, SUNY Brockport’s Prevention and Outreach Services, SUNY Brockport’s Center for Select Respect, and SUNY Brockport’s Center for Women and Gender sponsored a week-long “Media Challenge.”

It sent participants “a variety of current news articles, peer-reviewed research, documentary options, and other forms of popular media to help raise awareness about issues faces by the trans* and gender non-binary community.”

Participants could select their degree of trans awareness from “little” to “moderate” or “general.”

Campus Reform reported on a number of other schools which recognized Transgender Awareness Week.

Arizona State University sponsored "free rapid HIV-Testing" on a "fun bus" and held a mental health check-in during the week. “Cisgender people” were welcome to join the thread to support transgender people, but could not receive a mental health check-in.

