5 times universities plotted to extend abortion access on college campuses in 2022

In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, political leaders, university leaders, professors, and college students rushed to protect abortion access on college campuses.

Campus Reform compiled a list of this year’s top five plots to extend abortion access across universities.





5. Professor promises to help students access abortion despite state law

A professor at the University of Notre Dame, Tamara Kay, helped students arrange abortions, going against the school’s Catholic principles and Indiana state law.

The professor posted a sign on her door reading, “This is a SAFE SPACE to get help and information on ALL Healthcare issues and access— confidentially and with care and compassion.”





4. Texas A&M student organization holds event teaching 'self-managed abortions'

Medical Students for Choice at the University of Texas A&M held an online workshop titled “Options for Self-Managed Abortion,” which taught students how to seek and obtain abortion when "safe, affordable or confidential options are not accessible."

Self-managed abortions were defined by an associated flyer as "‘abortions that are not supervised by a clinician, such as use of abortifacient plants/herbs or physical interventions intended to induce miscarriage."





3. California schools will provide medical abortions in 2023

California Senate Bill 24 required every public university in the state to provide students access to abortions at student health centers.

“The bill claims abortion is a ‘constitutional right’ as well as ‘an integral part of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care,” Campus Reform reported.





2. Kamala Harris discusses abortion access with university leaders

University leaders met with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona earlier this year to discuss abortion access on college campuses.

Cardona claimed the reversal of Roe to have “the potential to hurt students, faculty, and staff in our nation’s higher education institutions.”

Many university leaders who attended the event expressed concerns that Roe was overturned, citing that the lack of abortion of access could cause “inequity.”





1. Texas students held campus walkout for 'on demand' abortion

The Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter at Texas State University held an on-campus walkout to advocate for abortion access in response to the overturn of Roe.

“‘The protest in total had about forty students present," Abigail Milam, SMAA founder, told Campus Reform.

Texas law prohibits abortion, with just a few exceptions.