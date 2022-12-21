Study shows that Harvard ranks first in anti-Semitic incidents

The AMCHA Initiative, "a non-partisan organization whose sole mission is to document, investigate, and combat antisemitism on U.S. college campuses," recently reported that Harvard University, more than any other, threatens Jewish identity on campus.

25 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded by AMCHA at Harvard just in the past year.

The information came as part of a report released this November by the organization titled "A Looming Crisis for the American Jewish Community: Campus Antisemitism & the Assault on Jewish Identity."

One of the many incidents recorded by AMCHA was an "art display" at the university that read "Zionism is Racism, Settler-Colonialism, White Supremacy Apartheid."

Campus Reform reported on this incident in April.

Incidents relayed by AMCHA also included the student newspaper The Harvard Crimson supporting the anti-Israel BDS movement, speaking events denouncing Zionism, and others.

[RELATED: REPORT: Jewish student called anti-Semitic slurs on campus could not get meeting to discuss incident]

Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, Director of AMCHA, explained her perspective on campus anti-Semitism to Campus Reform.

“University administrators must acknowledge that harassment and bullying that denies Jewish students - or any student - the ability to fully participate in campus life should never be tolerated, and they must establish a sing[l]e behavioral standard for responding to harassing behavior, irrespective of the motivation of the perpetrator or the identity of the victim.”

Harvard University was ranked above the University of Chicago in the report, which had 13 anti-Semitic incidents this past year, and Tufts University, which had 12.

[RELATED: Duke hires Anti-Zionist Israel critic to direct Islamic Studies Center]

Campus Reform has previously reported on anti-Semitism at UChicago.

In January of this year, a student-run campaign at the university urged students to "Boycott these classes that serve as vehicles to spread Zionist propaganda on American college campuses. If you or anyone you know are taking these courses, DROP THEM.”

Harvard University, Tufts University, and the University of Chicago have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.