EXCLUSIVE: University hosts 'Boone Barbies' drag show

Campus Reform Correspondent Caroline Cason attended a drag show on Dec. 2 at Appalachian State University (ASU) featuring performances by drag queens called "Boone Barbie's Winter Wonderland," obtaining exclusive footage and photos of the event.

One video shows the drag queens dancing for the audience in Christmas attire to the song “Jingle Bells.”





Another video obtained by Campus Reform shows a drag performer stripping wrapping paper from himself and dancing to “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”





“I noticed along with the large number of students that attended, there were a lot of family members there as well to try and support their sons and daughters performing at the event,” Cason relayed to Campus Reform. “Many of the performers got up and thanked their families and friends for being there for them. One of the performers mentioned that this was Boone Barbie’s 11th show.”

In another video, a drag queen is seen dancing on the ground, occasionally kicking his legs up in the air as he is applauded by the audience.

"Some of the song choices at the event included 'Cocaine Jesus' by Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the iconic Mean Girls holiday scene, 'All I want for Christmas is you' by Mariah Carey, 'You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch [and] 'Santa Tell Me' by Ariana Grande," Cason noted.

Some of the names of the drag performers included “Hank E Pankee,” “Will-Oh,” “Lil Tito,” and “Benadryl.” "

[RELATED: University hosts “Drag Queen Story Hour” for 2-year-olds]

The drag show was announced via FaceBook on Nov. 15 and was hosted by the Appalachian Popular Programming Society (APPS), "a university funded organization that exists to plan and provide diverse educational, enriching, and entertaining events for the community and student body of Appalachian State."

The day of the event, the Boone Barbies released an Instagram post with captions reading, “WE’RE BEYOND EXCITED FOR TONIGHTS [sic] SHOW! SEE EVERYONE THERE! Door open [sic] at 6, and we’ll get started at 7! See u at Legends!” The accompanying poster also contained the acronym “BYOB”—meaning “Bring Your Own Beer.”

In a number of other exclusive videos captured by Campus Reform, the drag queens are seen coming off the stage and performing stripping acts in the middle of the dance floor with the audience.

[RELATED: WATCH: University drag show with fake baby even offended this pro-choice LGBTQIA+ ally]

Cason observed that "the event just promoted physical gratification and pleasure more so than physical wellbeing or mental support."

Campus Reform contacted every university, organization, and individual mentioned. This article will be updated accordingly. "

Follow @BiaginiWilliam on Twitter.