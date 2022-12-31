Campus Countdown: SUNY reintroduces indoor mask mandate

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on the recently reintroduced indoor mask mandates at the State University of New York at Purchase.

Campus Reform Correspondent Jaden Heard joined this week to cover INSIGHT Magazine’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award, a “recognition” of their “commitment to diversity,” which schools must pay several thousands of dollars to receive.

Eicholz then covers an incident at Colgate University where a Jewish menorah display was vandalized just days before Hanukkah.

Eichholz concludes this week’s program with the “Woke Tweet of the Week,” reporting on Northern Kentucky University’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America attacking The New York Times on Twitter for its coverage of puberty blockers.

Last month, the Times published an investigative report into the usage of puberty blockers on children as a treatment for gender dysphoria. The report quoted doctors who were critical of the practice, citing the negative harmful side-effects that the chemicals had on children.

In a response on Twitter, YDSA accused the newspaper of abetting “anti-gay hate crimes” for profit and demanded an apology for the reporting, which they sarcastically referred to as “just-asking-questions” journalism.

Watch the full video above.