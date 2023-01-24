Pro-Palestinian protestors call for ‘Intifada’ at UMich

Pro-Palestinian protestors were recently caught chanting in favor of an “intifada” on the University of Michigan’s (UMich) campus.

The protest was documented by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, who uploaded footage onto his Twitter account.





Protesters marching towards the Rackham Auditorium, where Kamala Harris is set to speak this afternoon in Ann Arbor pic.twitter.com/HcP9yBQBki — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 12, 2023





In one video, protestors are heard chanting “Intifada, intifada, long live the intifada,” alongside a student holding a sign that reads “there is only one solution.”

The term "intifada" refers to "armed uprising[s] of Palestinians against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip," one of which began in 1987, and the other in 2000.

The anti-Israel protesters were allegedly from the UMich group Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, according to National Review.

As mentioned in Gutenschwager’s tweet, the pro-Palestinian protestors were there in response to Vice President Kamala Harris’ scheduled appearance on campus, in which she spoke to students about climate change and activism.

In another video, protestors are heard chanting phrases like “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

UMich has yet to release a statement about the incident, despite online outrage.

“Just so you understand. When they scream ‘Intifada’ that's code for ‘kill the Jews’... on an American campus. Vile antisemitism and calls to incite violence. How is this allowed?” one user tweeted.

Another user said, “Openly calling for genocide (intifada) and ethnic cleansing (from the river to the sea) of Jews in Israel. This is what Jewish students and faculty face on a regular basis on campuses across the US.”

