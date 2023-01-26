'EXTREMELY harmful’: Pro-life student misrepresented in Gavin Newsom pro-abortion ad…again

For the second time, California Governor Gavin Newsom is under fire for misrepresenting a pro-life student in a pro-abortion video released by the Office of the Governor.

In a Jan. 21 tweet, Gov. Newsom posted the pro-abortion, anti-GOP video.





Watch this.



Our basic rights are being stripped away. It's not just reproductive rights. The @GOP are fighting to take away fundamental freedoms -- the freedom of speech. To vote. To live without gun violence.



CA is proud to be the true freedom state. pic.twitter.com/xuM4Dr56eP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 21, 2023





“Our basic rights are being stripped away. It's not just reproductive rights. The @GOP are fighting to take away fundamental freedoms -- the freedom of speech. To vote. To live without gun violence,” Newsom’s tweet reads.

Lee University student Macy Petty, the victim of Newsom’s political ad, is portrayed as a crying pro-abortion protestor the day of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, as the words “I would say panic is the primary reaction” are spoken.

Although Petty was emotional the day Roe was overturned, the true reason she was shedding tears was different than what is portrayed in the video.

“[Newsom is] manipulating my image to encourage the killing of innocent children. That is EXTREMELY harmful to who I am both in character and in image,” Petty told Campus Reform.

Following the video’s publication, Petty publicly spoke out against Newsom’s manipulation of women for political gain.





Panic? Sad? Try ecstatic, blown away by God’s grace on this country.



Please stop using my face to kill the babies I’ve dedicated my life to protect #prolife @GavinNewsom @HillaryClinton @CA_Dem pic.twitter.com/SjaMS37L7d — Macy Petty (@macypetty0416) January 23, 2023





“Panic? Sad? Try ecstatic, blown away by God’s grace on this country. Please stop using my face to kill the babies I’ve dedicated my life to protect,” she tweeted.

On Monday, Petty also posted a statement to her Instagram page, which called out the California governor for “manipulating the image of a woman who seek[s] to protect life.”

On top of her individual statements, Petty partnered with a group called the California Family Council (CFC) to fight back against the Newsom administration.

CFC’s mission is “Advancing God’s Design for Life, Family, & Liberty through California’s Church, Capitol, & Culture,” according to the group’s website.

In a joint statement released this week, Petty and the CFC wrote, “California Family Council calls on Governor Newsom to apologize and remove his video which falsely portrays pro-life advocate as pro-abortion.”

This is not the first time Petty has been the target of a false political advertisement.

As reported by Campus Reform last October, Newsom and Hillary Clinton posted a similar video on Twitter back in October that portrayed Petty in a similar way.

During this specific incident, Petty was shown crying with the word “SAD” displayed over her face. The advertisement in question was in favor of CA's Proposition 1, which has since been passed to codify abortion as a state constitutional right.

When asked by Campus Reform if she had anything she’d like to communicate to Gov. Newsom, Petty responded, “Gavin Newsom, stop manipulating women for personal gain. Stop belittling my voice. Stop using your power to to degrade women and their beautiful gift of pregnancy.”

