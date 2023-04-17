MAP: Transgenderism and “Queer Theory” in K-12 schools in all Continental United States

Campus Reform surveyed the entire US and found instances of K-12 public school districts carrying children’s books with messaging about “gender identity,” some including sexually explicit material.

One popular title found in states like Connecticut, Maine, and Michigan is Julian Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love. The book is a story about a boy named Julian who dreams of transitioning into a mermaid after noticing three women dressed up as such—similar to Matt Walsh’s satirical Johnny the Walrus.

Another book, found in Arkansas and Kansas, is Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson—a homosexual professor of psychiatry at Columbia University—and his reported husband, Peter Parnell. The children’s graphic novel tells the story of two male penguins named Roy and Silo—who take turns sitting on an egg until it hatches.

George (written by Alex Gino) follows a transgender fourth-grade student named George who “comes out” as a girl—now going by the name Melissa—during a class production of the classic “Charlotte's Web” play.

According to The Guardian, the book was later republished under the title “Melissa” out of “respect” for the transgender community. Alex Gino followed up by apologizing and not respecting the character’s identity.

One book (previously identified by Fox News) pushing sexually explicit content is This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson. The book describes various forms of gay sex and “kinks” and was located in the Sequoia Union High School District in California.

A quote from the book reads: “We in the kink community are aware that there are a multitude of ways people can... achieve gratification without touching and without orgasm. So this is all very fuzzy.”

The book also says, with an accompanying diagram: “Up your bum you have a prostate gland which feels nice to be massaged. The anus is also sensitive and responds to being played with.”

Another portion reads: “Lots of men, gay or straight, like how this feels. Anal sex ISN’T a ‘gay thing.’”

The book also describes oral sex in graphic detail. “The term ‘blow job’ is massively misleading, as you won’t actually be blowing on his penis—it’s more about sucking.” It continues further to state that “It’s more about sliding your mouth up and down his cock.”

Lisa Bunker, author of Zenobia July, told Campus Reform on Apr. 15 that "Gender identity is simply about what gender we know ourselves to be. Children as young as two years old begin to express their gender identities, and for all children figuring out gender is part of growing up.”

She also added that “It is therefore entirely appropriate to have a book about a trans girl figuring out how to navigate middle school in a middle school library."

This connects to a broader trend currently being covered by Campus Reform in which schools are pushing both transgender ideology and “queer theory” in the classroom, in addition to making sexually-explicit content readily available for minors. This can be directly traced back to what Campus Reform has covered regarding higher education.

For example, Campus Reform previously reported on Mar. 9 about an education course at the University of North Texas that pushed future teachers to teach kids about “gay stuff.”

The course teaches future educators to integrate topics relating to both gender ideology and social justice into teaching methods. Furthermore, in regards to the usage of pronouns, the syllabus states that “[j]ust as we ask and don’t assume someone’s name, we should also ask and not assume someone’s pronouns.”

In addition to that, the State of California created an ethnic studies K-12 education curriculum that drew from the work of Critical Race Theory professors.

In a final Campus Reform example, the University of Pennsylvania library recently created a new children’s section of diverse and inclusive books.

Campus Reform made best efforts to contact all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Methodology note:

Most of the children’s books were located using Follett’s Destiny Discover—an online library catalog. Others were found through an examination of previous news reports.