Dr. Ruth Burgett Jolie of the University of Arizona (UA) included an article titled “The Gender of Brazilian Transgendered Prostitutes,” and alleged that "[b]odies are born, but culture makes us women, men, or other genders," as part of an anthropology class offered this semester.

Dr. Jolie is an Associate Professor of Anthropology at UA. Her research involves "how material culture is used by individuals to create and reinforce gender roles."

Campus Reform obtained copies of the course syllabus, the assigned reading, and an essay question.

[RELATED: Students can attend ‘Queer Sex Ed’ at this Christian university]

The article, listed under the required readings for Mar. 16, was part of a class topic called “Sexual Identities.” The first line of the article states, “Males who enjoy being anally penetrated by other males are, in many places in the world, an object of special cultural elaboration.”

The article continues, claiming that sex between Latin American males does not necessarily correlate to both parties being perceived as homosexual.





EXCLUSIVE: Anthropology prof teaches 'culture makes us women, men, or other genders' by Campus Reform on Scribd





It posits that in this region of the world, “A male who anally penetrates another male is generally not considered to be homosexual.” Rather, he is considered to be a “man.” Additionally, according to the class reading, some communities even consider it to be a demonstration of one’s masculinity to engage in gay sex.

The reading comes from the University of Arizona course ANTH 1501C: Humanity: a How-To Guide.

[RELATED: Ohio State wants to teach you about ‘ethical pornography,’ bondage]

Campus Reform also obtained a PDF copy of directions for a response paper students in Dr. Jolie's class were required to write on a topic of their choice relating to gender as a social construct.

The guidelines for the response paper read, “For this 300-400 word response paper, you will reflect on the social construction of gender in the United States today by bringing in your own experiences.”

"Bodies are born," the instructions go on to explain, "but culture makes us women, men, or other genders."

"In the USA, we are enculturated to be masculine or feminine, and this is why anthropologists argue that gender is a cultural construct," Dr. Jolie then alleges.

Campus Reform reached out to every university, organization, and individual mentioned. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow William Biagini on Instagram and Twitter.