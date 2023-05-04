UPenn's controversial LGBT scholar-in-residence ALOK holds first campus event

On April 11, the University of Pennsylvania’s LGBT scholar-in-residence, ALOK, held his first event at the university. The event consisted of “stand-up comedy and poetry routines.”

According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, the event featured “ALOK comedically describing straight, cisgender, white culture from the perspective of an outsider and them using poetry to discuss their grandfather's experience with dementia.”

The event concluded with a Q&A and a book signing. Participants also had the option to sign up for a follow-up "Radical Self-Love & Poetry Workshop" to take place the next day.

Campus Reform reported on UPenn’s original announcement of ALOK as its first-ever LGBT scholar-in-residence and relayed that “an account allegedly run by ALOK posted, 'I believe in the radical notion that little girls are complicated people. There are no fairy tales and no princess here. Little girls are trans, queer, kinky, devious, kind, mean, beautiful, ugly, tremendous and peculiar.'"

In 2021, Campus Reform also reported that The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse paid ALOK $5,000 to speak for two hours.

The University of Pennsylvania, The LGBT Center at UPenn, The Daily Pennsylvanian, and ALOK have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.