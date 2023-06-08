Student chews up fetus models at pro-life display in Manhattan

A student was recently caught on video after stealing and chewing up models of fetuses at Hunter College in Manhattan.





“We are not surprised that pro-abortion activists are striking out,” Kristi Hamrick, Chief Media & Policy Strategist for Students for Life of America, told Campus Reform. “We often experience theft and destruction of property, but we will not be afraid to speak up for those who can't speak for themselves.”

The models were part of a display put on by the Catholic Students Association and employees of SFLA intended to educate students about the dangers of chemical abortion pills.

The group says the student in question walked up to the display with fetal models that had gone missing earlier that day but were now punctured with chicken wire and covered in bitemarks and a red substance mimicking blood. She was also holding a sign that read “Say no to facism on campus.”

These models were meant to show how preborn babies look and weigh at nine and ten weeks-old, according to SFLA.

“You can’t even pronounce fascism, like, are you f**king stupid?” the student allegedly said to one of those tabling who had a Spanish accent. She also allegedly demanded they use they/them pronouns when addressing her.

The hostile behavior resulted in five campus police officers appearing on the scene and helping to return the fetal models that were permanently damaged with bite marks. The pro-life students filled out an incident report with the police who promised to follow up with them later.

“This footage once again represents what it’s like to simply be a pro-life student on a college campus these days: it’s hard,” SFLA writer Caroline Wharton said in a blog post about the incident. “The whole point of the display was to educate students about the dangers of Chemical Abortion Pills and how we can help women in need — but the extremism of the abortion lobby won’t allow even that.”

This incident is just one of many challenges pro-life students face on college campuses. The University of New Mexico Police Department charged SFLA students a fee of $8,140 in April to cover the cost of security for a pro-life speaking event.

In February, a pro-life demonstration at California State University was interrupted by protestors chanting and one man stealing a Bible out of a pro-life student’s hands to throw it on the ground. In September, pro-life students at The College of William & Mary were assaulted with urine.

Hunter College did not respond to a request for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

