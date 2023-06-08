Another university is hosting 'Pride Camps' for children this summer

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is running "Pride Camps" for middle and high schoolers in June and July.

Campers are invited by the university to “build community with other LGBTQ+ and allies” their age.

[RELATED: This university wraps up Pride Month with on-campus drag show]

The camps are “designed for students to socialize and learn with friends, gaining a deeper understanding of queer history, health topics and wellness,” according to the university’s advertisement page for the camps.

The middle school camps are for grades 6-8 (ages 10-13). The high school camps are for grades 9-12 (ages 14-18).

"The camp is led by Nicole Kurth, UW-Green Bay Pride Center Coordinator, and Pride Center student interns," the middle and high school camp descriptions read.

[RELATED: This is how LGBTQ inclusivity rankings work]

Nicole Kurth received “an outstanding achievement award for helping to create a safer and more inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ people” from the University of Wisconsin System.

"Pride camps" for children are an emerging trend on college campuses. The University of Evansville in Indiana is set to run a weeklong “Pride Camp” from Sunday, June 18, to Saturday, June 24, for teenagers ages 13-17.





Campus Reform contacted Kurth and the university for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.