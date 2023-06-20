Catholic Jesuit University promotes first-of-its-kind 'LGBTQ Resource Center'

Georgetown University, a Catholic institution in Washington D.C., is now promoting an LGBTQ+ Resource Center, contradicting Church teaching.

“The LGBTQ Resource Center, serving lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals, is the first such Center of its kind at a Catholic/Jesuit institution in the country,” the Center says on its website. “We have sought to build on the rich interfaith and intellectual engagements of Georgetown to create a Center that will speak to all of us in all of our rich diversity.”

The Center offers a variety of services and resources such as a "Pronoun Practices" page, which explains the importance and usage of alternative pronouns, a Lavender Graduation, a ceremony exclusive to students that identify as LGBTQ+, and an LGBTQ Center overnight retreat.

There is also a conference hosted by Georgetown called "IgnatianQ," which combines Jesuit and LGBTQ+ ideas, described as "a student-led conference that focuses on the intersections of faith, sexuality, and social justice in a Jesuit campus context."

In addition, school involvement pages show that Georgetown has just 5 Catholic organizations but over 10 organizations relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion ideology.

The Center notes that Georgetown has even been named the “Best College for LGBTQ Students in DC” by Campus Pride and Best Colleges.

These initiatives taken by the university contribute to achieving its goal of “[c]reating inclusive learning environments for all of our students to thrive” and “educating the whole person.”

As described in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Catholics are called to follow a set of traditions, beliefs, and practices that do not comport with modern leftist ideology relating to sex and gender.

For example, the Catechism explains that Catholics are not to promote homosexual acts, as tradition says these acts are “intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

Like Georgetown, many Catholic colleges and universities are catering to LGBTQ+ ideology, in contradiction with Church teaching. Earlier this month, the University of Notre Dame opened Pride Month with a statement in support of Pride Month, Campus Reform reported.

“Happy #PrideMonth!” the university tweeted. “We celebrate all LGBTQ+ identities and reaffirm our commitment to being a welcoming, safe and supportive place for ALL members of the Notre Dame family. We see you. We're glad you're here. You are an important member of our community.”

Campus Reform reached out to the Georgetown media department, two Jesuit priests at the university, and the LGBTQ+ resource center.