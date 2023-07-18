Florida State Board of Education to vote on banning drag shows at schools and field trips

On Wednesday, the Florida State Board of Education will vote on proposed legislation that would expand the Parental Rights in Education law. If passed, the new set of rules would ban drag shows as part of school activities and restrict bathroom access to the appropriate biological sex.

A July 17 post by a nonprofit organization called Florida Citizens Alliance urgeed members of the board to vote "yes" on a set of new rules that would prohibit drag shows on school properties, restricting boys and girls to go in the appropriate restroom facilities and "ban the use of incorrect pronouns in the classroom."

LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign told people to do the opposite of Florida Citizens Alliance in a recent rally announcement.

"As a community, we need to show support for LGBTQ youth and their families. Please join us at the State Board of Education meeting to speak out against these proposed rules," it states.

The proposed rules would also ban public school districts from taking students on field trips that feature "adult live performances."

Campus Reform routinely covered Florida's education reforms during Ron Desantis' term as governor of Florida. In May, DeSantis signed education bill HB999 into law at New College of Florida on May 15—effectively prohibiting the use of state and federal funds for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

“We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy," Governor Desantis stated earlier this year. "We will not allow reality, facts, and truth to become optional." He concluded with "We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”

