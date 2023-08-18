Delays continue with SFSU records request on Riley Gaines mob attack

San Francisco State University (SFSU) uploaded the second round of documents in response to Campus Reform’s public records request concerning the violent mob attack on Riley Gaines during a “Save Women’s Sports” event in April. But the university did so only after receiving notice that Campus Reform was writing another article about its repeated delays.

Riley Gaines was attacked by a leftist mob on Thursday night during a "Save Women's Sports" event at San Francisco State University.



During the incident, Gaines was allegedly hit by a biologically male transgender protester.



“[W]e last heard from you on June 28th. We were told to expect additional records, but after more than a month, we have not seen additional records added to the folder,” Campus Reform wrote to SFSU on August 2. “Do you have any updates?”

“We are still working on this request,” Public Records and Subpoena Program Coordinator Anna Navarrete replied on August 7.

On the morning of August 14, Campus Reform sent an email to Navarrete, informing that it intended to publish “another article on SFSU’s continued delays in delivering public record requests,” adding ”The dropbox folder containing documents was last updated on June 28, when your office first delivered records. Why are the second round of documents still not delivered?”

The public records office was given until 5:00 pm Eastern to comment, but when 4:17 pm came around, Campus Reform received notice that the second batch of records had been uploaded to the Dropbox folder.

As previously reported, SFSU initially committed to providing all the requested records by June 30.

However, after not hearing from the university, Campus Reform proposed an alternative approach to document production, suggesting a rolling schedule:

“Great. Let’s set dates then. Can we split this in 3 rounds? 1st to be sent Friday, June 16th; 2nd to be sent Friday, June 23rd; 3rd to be sent Friday, June 30th,” Campus Reform sent on June 12.

SFSU agreed to release records a rolling basis, but the delivery dates can be described as less than clear.

“The first round can be June 30th which is the estimated date I gave on the letter. After that I will see how much is left to review and go from there,” Navarrete replied.

Among the initial batch of records was an email from Jenn Cheng, a California parent, to Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Jamillah Moore. In this email, Cheng conveyed her deep disappointment regarding SFSU’s response to the mob attack and its perceived lack of adequate measures to ensure women’s safety on campus.

”I am the mother of 2 almost college-aged California teens, one of them a female just like Riley Gaines. SFSU is no longer a consideration for either of them, as violence against women, even once, is absolutely intolerable. I demand to know what action you’re going to take against the violent mob that attacked Riley Gaines on your campus. If you support feminism in the slightest bit, please stand up for women in the face of oppression,” Cheng’s email reads.





When Campus Reform sought an explanation for the continued delay in SFSU’s full document production, the university chose not to respond to that question directly.

Campus Reform remains resolute in its commitment to uncovering the truth and delivering valuable information to the public.

Campus Reform will soon review the latest batch of documents. Readers can expect to be updated.

