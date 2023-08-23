Atlanta college reinstitutes mask mandates, despite no reported campus cases

Morris Brown College (MBC) in Atlanta, Georgia reinstated its mask mandate Sunday despite having no reported COVID-19 cases among its students.

For the next two weeks, the private historically black liberal arts school is requiring students and employees to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, adhere to the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines for isolation and quarantine, undergo temperature checks upon arrival to campus, and comply with “college-initiated contact tracing efforts,” according to an Instagram post by Dr. Kevin James, the college’s President. The announcement also noted there will no parties or events on campus over the next 14 days.

James referred to “reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center” as the reason for the decision. However, James told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday that Morris Brown College (MBC) has not received reports of cases on its campus yet and called the steps “precautionary measures.”

”We prioritize your safety and seek your cooperation in preventing another pandemic,” college president James wrote. “Thank you for being proactive in safeguarding our community.”

Comments on the Instagram post have been disabled. However, MBC’s latest post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, received multiple replies from users.

Do not comply with their mask mandates! https://t.co/nhPquOQzxw — Kristy Legendre (@LegendreKristy) August 21, 2023

100% non-compliance with the mask mandate is required, everyone. — Chad Syrylo 🇺🇲 (@SyryloChad) August 22, 2023

Masks make people more at risk of getting sick. Constant touching of the mask is akin to touching one’s face over and over. Shake hands with someone, touch a door knob, touch the mask. Rinse and repeat. That’s how germs spread. Masks are also bacteria traps. — Blue Duck Capital Partners (@BlueDuckCap) August 21, 2023

MBC started its fall semester Aug. 14, according to its semester schedule. The latest CDC data shows that hospital admissions increased by 21.5% from July 14 to August 12.