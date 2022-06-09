Yale alumni use reunion to protest Kavannaugh weeks after WH condoned protesting outside justices' homes

The Yale Class of 1987 35th reunion was quick to turn into a pro-abortion protest last Saturday as many alumni focused their anger on former classmate and current Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The alumni showed up to the reunion in New Haven, Connecticut, equipped with signs reading “Brett Disrobe Yourself” and “Stop Being A Tool Brett.” The protest reportedly occurred outside Sterling Memorial Library.

President Biden's former press secretary Jen Paki made a statement on May 10 on behalf of the president regarding people protesting outside of Justices' homes.

"I know that there’s an outrage right now, I guess, about protests that have been peaceful to date, and we certainly do continue to encourage that, outside judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position," she said.

Psaki on "protests that have been peaceful to date":



"We certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges' homes." pic.twitter.com/h3t8Jsw1Ss — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

One of the organizers of the protest, Carrie Baker, is a professor of the Study of Women and Gender at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Baker told the New Haven Independent that she knew Kavanaugh during their time on campus.

"I knew him. The idea that he is prepared to take my rights away and the rights of our daughters and our sons and so many people is appalling," she said.

[RELATED: Public university creates abortion task force in wake of potential end to Roe v. Wade]

The rally was organized in protest of the leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision regarding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Kathy Charlton also helped turn the class reunion into a protest.

“I just didn’t feel like I could come on campus without doing something. We have access to somebody who’s casting a vote," she told the New Haven Independent.

Campus Reform spoke with a member of the Yale Turning Point USA chapter about the protest. The student asked to remain anonymous.

When asking about the protest, the student said he wasn’t surprised and that it’s “pretty on par for them.”

“People, like, obviously can say whatever they want, but I would like to think that he still has a couple of friends from Yale," the student said.

Kavanaugh is not the only graduate of Yale sitting on the Supreme Court.

Justices Alito, Thomas, and Sotomayor are all alumni of the Ivy League university.

Alito, Kavanaugh, and Thomas are expected to vote in favor of overturning Roe when the opinion is supposed to be handed down later this month.

Several signs at the protest reportedly referenced the sexual assault allegations brought against Kavanaugh during his confirmation process.

[RELATED: WATCH: Students haven't met a pregnant man]

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that a man had been arrested early that morning for trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh.

The was carrying a weapon and reportedly told police that he wanted to kill Kavanaugh because of the recent mass shootings and the leaked Politico Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

In May, Biden was quickly criticized for condoning protests outside justices' homes.

It is a federal offense to protest outside of a Justice's residence in an attempt to influence a court decision. The violation can result in a fine, jail time, or both, but it is not to exceed one year.

Campus Reform reached out to all of the people and universities mentioned in this article and will update accordingly.

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter