POLL: College graduates more likely to support abortion

College students are still one of the largest demographics that support abortion, according to a new study by Pew Research Center.

The May 2022 study also showed that student support for abortion increases for those with a college education.

Fifty-four percent of individuals with a high school degree or less report that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, with 44% saying that it should be illegal in all or most cases.

That percentage difference increases significantly for respondents with a college degree. Upon graduation, 66% of college students say that abortion should be legal in all or most cases and only 32% say it should be illegal in all or most cases.

[RELATED: BREAKING: Pro-life activists celebrate outside Supreme Court]

Last Friday, the Supreme Court determined that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion as previously argued by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey.

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives. The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations, upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting,” Justice Alito wrote in the majority opinion.

Justice Kavanaugh wrote in his concurring opinion that Roe should never have been brought before the Supreme Court in 1973 or otherwise:

“The Court’s decision today properly returns the Court to a position of neutrality and restores the people’s authority to address the issue of abortion through the processes of democratic self-government established by the Constitution."

Just as Uber, Amazon, Netflix, and Telsa have announced that they will provide reimbursement or aid for employees wishing to get an abortion out of state, so too are universities preparing for life after the overturn of Roe.

At the University of Michigan, a "task force" has been created to provide students with resources to receive out-of-state abortions.

"The task force will outline guidance for clinical providers and work to establish resources for accessing out-of-state abortions that can be provided to patients and others in the campus community,” The University Record reports.

Amid the court’s ruling, many pro-choice advocates reacted with concern that the Supreme Court is setting a precedent to criminalize In vitro fertilization (IVF), gay marriage, contraceptives, and other 'right to privacy issues.'

Justice Alito addressed this, stating that what sharply distinguishes the abortion right from the rights recognized in the cases on which Roe and Casey rely is the “potential life” that an “unborn human being” possesses.

[RELATED: Yale alumni use reunion to protest Kavanaugh weeks after WH condoned protesting outside justices' homes]

“Abortion destroys what those decisions call 'potential life' and what the law at issue in this case regards as the life of an 'unborn human being,” Alito wrote.

Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion agreed with Alito that abortion was a separate issue from cases such as Obergefell v. Hodges, which established the right to gay marriage.

However, he firmly explained that because cases like Obergefell relied on substantive due process, those cases should be reconsidered.

"For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas wrote.

President Biden issued a statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision as a "solemn moment."

"Today is a — it’s not hyperbole to suggest a very solemn moment. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized,” he stated.

Campus Reform reached out to every person, university, and organization mentioned and will update this article accordingly.

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter