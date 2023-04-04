'O' My! UF students invited to paint their sexual experiences at 'Sexxx Week'

The Pride Student Union (PSU) at the University of Florida (UF) will be hosting daily sex-themed events in celebration of its “Sexxx Week ‘23.”

UF PSU announced the celebratory events via Instagram on Mar. 30. “SHE’S BACKKKK! Sexxx Week 2023 is here!” the announcement reads. “Get ready for fun events celebrating all things sex.”

The first event was held on Apr. 3, which is PSU’s Sexual Behaviors Awareness GBM (General Body Meeting). This is followed by a “Let’s Talk About Sexxx Education Event” on Apr. 4, and a screening of a 2019 French film for “Queer Film Night” the next day titled “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” The film tells the story of a lesbian romance by the sea.

Finally, UF PSU will be holding a “Paint Your Orgasm” event where students will be able to paint, tye-die, and subsequently name their orgasms “artistically.”

The announcement also tells attendees to “[c]ome to an event and maybe you’ll win a fun, sexy prize.” The announcement does not mention what the prize is.

Campus Reform has covered many cases of universities hosting sexually-explicit events for students.

At Harvard University, for example, Campus Reform previously reported on a “Sex Week” held by the university which included several events similar to those being hosted by UF PSU.

Some of these were a “Sex Ed Trivia,” a “Safe Sex Supply Giveaway,” and “P***y Portraits: Painting and Celebrating Genital Diversity.”

The website for the annual Harvard initiative says that the underlying purpose for the week’s events is to “invite local sex educators to campus to lead interdisciplinary, scholastic, and highly engaging workshops," and to distribute “safe sex supplies and sex toys to attendees, courtesy of our generous sponsors.”

In a similar series of events, Portland State University (PSU) held its annual Sex Week last month, which began on Feb. 28. The sex-celebratory week included discussions on maintenance of BDSM gear and “Chicanx sexuality.”

A community panel was also present to discuss polyamory.

Campus Reform also previously reported on a situation at the University of Central Florida (UCF) where the university’s Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter hosted its first “safe sex week” last year.

The week’s events featured sex toy displays and the distribution of sexual information including “eating a**, BDSM etiquette, fat positivity, and more!!”

