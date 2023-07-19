Scholars continue to push trans literature in K-12 education

A recent recommended summer reading guide for K-12 students published by the New York City Public Schools Literacy Collaborative includes several transgenderism-focused titles such as I am Jazz and George.

The book compilation was directed by former Hunter College adjunct lecturer Jason Borges. He is currently the New York City Department of Education's Executive Director of Literacy and Academic Intervention Services. Borges' LinkedIn also notes that he was formerly an elementary school 'teacher/reading specialist.'

"I am Jazz" is an autobiography by transgender activist and YouTuber Jazz Jennings that recounts Jennings' experience transitioning from male to female and is recommended by the guide for students in grades 3-5.

[RELATED: UCONN Rainbow Center is looking for students to perform in its drag show]

George—written by "genderqueer" author Alex Gino and recommended on the list for students in grades 6-8—tells the story of a middle school boy who comes out as a girl named Melissa.

As a reading tip for students in this grade level, the guide recommends that parents "Ask your child to read a book aloud to you. If they seem resistant, ask them to read a smaller section such as a paragraph or page from their book. "

George was renamed Melissa after its original publication out of respect for the character's gender identity. The author followed up the republishing of the bok by apologizing to the transgender community.

The guide notes that book recommendations were suggested by "librarians and educational organizations." Campus Reform reached out to the New York City Public Schools to reach these librarians and organizations for comment but has not received a response.

[RELATED: Notre Dame students want more LGBTQ, minority counselors]

Campus Reform previously uncovered transgenderism and "queer theory" in K-12 education in all Continental United States, where both of these books were found being offered to children other schools around the country.

And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson was another title found at several american elementary and middle school libraries. Richard's reported husband, Peter Parnell, is also a contributing author.

Campus Reform made its best efforts to contact all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow William Biagini on Instagram and Twitter.