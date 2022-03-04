March Madness: Liberal Bias Edition

The Liberal Bias Bracket is a 16-seed competition of liberal bias incidents that Campus Reform has covered to date during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Each week, polls will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram starting on Monday, March 7.

Votes will be tallied between the social media platforms 24 hours after the poll is posted. This article will be updated every Friday leading up to the Liberal Bias Bracket Championship.

Use the link below to download the bracket.

The winner will be announced Thursday, Mar. 31.





Match-ups





Race-Based Class Participation Policy vs GWU President Criticizes Anti-CCP Art

First Article: The "Class Discussion Guidelines" section of Ana Maria Candela's "Social Change -Introduction to Sociology" syllabus, which instructs white male students to wait their turn to speak after "non-white folks" talk, opens with a quotation about speaking from Mao Zedong, the communist Chinese dictator who killed 45 million people.

Second Article: The George Washington University's president recently backtracked his critique of artwork students had posted on campus that criticized the Chinese government for its abuses against Uyghurs. In a Feb. 7 statement, university President Mark S. Wrighton admitted that he did not initially understand that the artworks were created by the "Chinese-Australian artist, Badiucao, and they are a critique of China’s policies."





Genital Diversity Gallery vs Christian Universities Promote Abortion

First Article: Tulane University’s Sex Week kicked off with events like “Wheel of Fornication,” “Genital Diversity Gallery,” as well as giveaways where participants received sex toys and condoms. On Feb. 16, the school hosted its Genital Diversity Gallery, which “presents the vast spectrum of genitalia (assigned-male, assigned-female, intersex, trans, and with voluntary or forced surgeries) to destigmatize genitals and celebrate the diversity of bodies that exist.”

Second Article: Students for Life of America’s (SFLA) recently documented dozens of Christian-affiliated schools that maintain ties with or reference to Planned Parenthood. Campus Reform found many of these schools are also tied to abortion in other ways.





Students Affected By Free Speech vs Don't Say "Husband" and "Wife"

First Article: Colorado State University (CSU) is promoting resources for students who may be affected by free speech events that occur on campus. “If you (or someone you know) are affected by a free speech event on campus, here are some resources,” reads the sign, which Turning Point USA Rockies Territory posted a picture of on its Instagram account.

Second Article: The Office of Social Justice & Inclusion at Florida International University has released an “Inclusive Language Guide” on its website that urges the university community to cease using “non-inclusive” language such as “waiter /waitress” and “steward / stewardess.” The guide instructs the FIU community to “replace the term ‘man’ in words that are exclusive of gender and serves no purpose.”





Neuroqueer Course vs Helmet Prof: "Get The F*** Away"

First Article: This spring, American University students can learn about "the lived experience of madness" and what it means to be "neuroqueer." According to the course description for “Mental Health, Madness, and Neuroqueerness," the class will, “critically examine how ideas about mental health and wellness are situated in systems of colonialism, white supremacy, capitalism, and patriarchy.”

Second Article: A tenured professor at Ferris State University in Michigan has been placed on leave after publishing a video in which he called his students "selfish kids who don’t give a sh*t whether grandpa lives or dies" for choosing to attend class.





TPUSA Club Suspended vs Professor Defends Pedophilia

First Article: Emerson’s chapter of Turning Point USA was temporarily suspended earlier this semester for distributing stickers which read “China Kinda Sus” and featured a character from the popular video game “Among Us.” The sticker, according to organization leaders, was intended to criticize the Chinese government, not Chinese people generally.

Second Article: An assistant professor at Old Dominion University in Virginia is actively and publicly defending sexual attraction to children, and recently published a book regarding pedophiles’ ‘pursuit of dignity.’ Allyn Walker, a sociology and criminal justice assistant professor and female-to-male transgender person, said in an interview with the Prostasia Foundation that “Minor-Attracted Persons” ought to be understood and accepted by the public.





Condom Sculpture Contest vs Admissions Counselor Warns Republicans

First Article: Princeton University has invited its students to a condom art contest to celebrate Valentine's day, otherwise known as "National Condom Day." The Feb. 14 event, called LatEXHIBITION, is sponsored by the university’s Health Promotion and Prevention Services (HPPS). Teams of two to four people will “create something beautiful and educational out of expired latex condoms.”

Second Article: A Clemson University admissions counselor recently took to Snapchat to express her frustration with Republican students applying to the institution. “BUT BUT BUT, if you’re gonna talk about being Republican (1) don’t act like it’s an oppressed group bc it’s not and (2) unless you ACTIVELY DENOUNCE the white supremacy and misogyny, etc., within your party, you are going out of your way to identify with an oppressive group. Like? Don’t,” she continued.





Thank Abortion Providers vs Lia Thomas Wins Competition

First Article: An event at Ohio State University is asking students to make Valentine's Day cards for abortion providers during this year's sex week. The "Valentine's for Abortion Providers" event, which will take place Feb. 16 and 18, gives students the opportunity to "thank abortion providers in Ohio and Texas for the valuable work they do for reproductive rights."

Second Article: University of Pennsylvania’s (UPenn) transgender swimmer Lia Thomas placed first in two events at a Jan. 8 meet hosted by UPenn.





AU Black Affinity Course vs Students Want Abortion Curriculum

First Article: American University has created a Black-only course section, or classroom, for a class on racism, which freshmen are required to take. Many universities use course sections to break larger cohorts into smaller-sized classrooms.

Second Article: In a recent article, Kalin Gregory-Davis, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Vermont in the Larner College of Medicine, expressed for her desire for abortions to “occup[y] more of the curriculum.”





Follow @AverySelby_ on Twitter